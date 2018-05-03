First Look: ‘Distorted’ Trailer and Poster

Lauren (Christina Ricci) and Russel Curran (Brendan Fletcher) decide to move away from the bustle of the city and into the peaceful oasis of The Pinnacle, a coveted luxury condo boasting ultra-modern design, state-of-the-art features and security systems. Lauren begins to suspect the building has a dark side and seeks the help of Vernon (John Cusack), an investigative journalist with an interest in cyber conspiracy. Together, they come to believe that The Pinnacle may be brainwashing unsuspecting residents.

QME Entertainment has released the official trailer for Distorted. An electric thriller , Distorted blurs the line between reality and paranoia. Don’t fear the lies. Fear the truth.

Distorted hits theaters June 22nd.