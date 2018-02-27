First Look – “Don’t Look!” Horror Trailer

In Don’t Look – a slasher horror feature with touches of dark humor – newcomer Faulhaber injects current events into the traditional horror genre tropes.

It was important for me to create work that shows the female characters as they are in real life – none of us are waiting to be saved by some prince charming”, said film director and co-producer Luciana Faulhaber, who also plays a role in the film.

Don’t Look centers on five New York City Millennials who escape the big city for a rustic Thanksgiving weekend in country. But as will happen in horror, something threatens to shatter their peaceful getaway and they are targeted for murder.

Don’t Look will premiere next month in Los Angeles at North Hollywood CineFest and the Latin American premiere will take place in April, at the Rock Horror Film Festival in Rio de Janeiro. The film is scheduled for VOD release in late 2018. More details about the VOD release and other forms of digital and traditional showings will be announced in upcoming months.