First Look: Film Crew is Ravaged by a Demon in ‘Darkness Reigns’ Trailer and Poster

Genre icon Casper Van Dien (Starship Troopers, Alita: Battle Angel) plays himself in a clever spookfest from Emmy nominee Andrew P.Jones about a group of filmmakers shooting a movie in a reportedly haunted hotel that are faced with an unfathomable demonic force that possesses and attacks both the crew and the film’s star, Casper Van Dien.

Will the film’s director be able to escape with the paranormal proof he has captured, or will he succumb to the hellish plans of the demon who has surfaced?

From the director of Haunting on Cellblock 11, and starring Casper Van Dien, Zachary Mooren, Linara Washington and Jennifer Wenger, Darkness Reigns on VOD July 10th from Wild Eye Releasing.