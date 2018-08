A faded TV actor and his stunt double embark on an odyssey to make a name for themselves in the film industry during the Helter Skelter reign of terror in 1969 Los Angeles.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is the upcoming mystery crime film centered around the Manson Family murders, written and directed by Quentin Tarantino.

Starring Margot Robbie, Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt – in theaters July 26th, 2019.