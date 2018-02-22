First Look – “The Jurassic Dead” Poster and Trailer

A unit of mercenaries must team up with a group of tech-geek students after American is struck with an EMP attack. Deep in the desert, they find the source of the terror, a mad scientist who has also just created a living dead T-Rex dinosaur, one who turns everyone it attacks into a zombie. Now they must scramble to stay alive and save the planet from the ultimate undead predator.

Starring Matt Block, Wes Clark, Julie Crisante and American professional bodybuilder Andy Haman, The Jurassic Dead opens in theaters this summer.





