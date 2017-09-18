First Look : “The Time Wars” New Images

The Time War shows the consequences of Adolf Hitler traveling through time and re-writing history. Rather than taking a campy-cartoony stance on the notion, The Time War takes a more serious, scientific-based approach to the consequences of time travel and the theoretical multi-verse. As Adolf Hitler starts to re-write his genetics, he learns that cause and effect are not as simple as it may seem on paper. After dealing with multiple versions of himself, his greatest nemesis is his own daughter Dijanne (played by Tracey Birdsall) who takes on his legacy of empire building and creates an army of one, from various versions of herself from across a billion different time lines.

The resulting Time War spans thousands of years and lays waste to the earth following a devastating atomic war. Time travel and rewriting history are heavily complex notions, and Dijanne, daughter of Adolf Hitler, discovers that she is the center of the universal destruction that threatens to extinguish all life from planet earth.

Logan, best known for his portrayal of young Boba Fett from the 2002 film Star Wars: Episode II : Attack of the Clones, will play Mordred, the leader of the Rephaim – genetically modified soldiers created by Adolf Hitler, who are attempting a military coup. Jacques, last seen in Johnson’s Rogue Warrior: Robot Fighter, plays the character Ector.

Film is currently in production USA and UK and due for release 2018.