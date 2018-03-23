First Trailer for ‘The Sitter’ – Can You Survive the Night?

This summer, Aisling Knight is hired for a job to die for..

Shot in a real haunted house in Oxfordshire, Simon Richardson’s blood-curdling spite spookfest The Sitter tells of Charlotte (Knight), a broke college student who gets a gig to house sit for an eccentric couple for a long weekend. She couldn’t believe how lucky she is. When darkness falls, things start to take a far more sinister turn. Charlotte is unable to shake the feeling that her every move is being watched and it is not long before her worst fears are confirmed — there is something else in the house with her…

Richard Kilgour, Jill Buchanan, Samantha Schnitzler, Bjorn Franklin star in the Summer creature feature The Sitter from Wild Eye Releasing releasing this June.