‘For the Road’ Kickstarter Horror Film

Don’t stop for anything in The Lot. Especially after dark…

For the Road is a film by Simon Scott based on a short story by Stephen King. It focuses on the locals who drink away their sorrows and superstitions at Took’s Tavern. It follows Alex Booth as she recalls her last night in Jerusalem’s Lot, a small ghost town inhabited by vampires where visitors are lucky to make it out alive. Booth and her friend, Herb Tooklander, brave the dark to help Gerry Lumley, an out of towner whose family is stranded in The Lot during a storm.

For the Road Kickstarter Project