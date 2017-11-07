‘Forever My Girl’ Trailer Premiere

Forever My Girl tells the story of music super-star Liam Page (Alex Roe) who left his bride, Josie (Jessica Rothe), at the altar choosing fame and fortune instead. However, Liam never got over Josie, his one true love, nor did he ever forget his Southern roots in the small community where he was born and raised.

When he unexpectedly returns to his hometown for the funeral of his high school best friend, Liam is suddenly faced with the consequences of all that he left behind.

Original Songs Featured in the Trailer:

“Enough”

Written by Brett Boyett and Jackson Odell

Performed by Alex Roe

“Finally Home”

Written by Brett Boyett and Jackson Odell

Performed by Alex Roe and Abby Ryder Fortson

“Wings Of An Angel”

Written by Brett Boyett and Jackson Odell

Performed by Lauren Alaina

Forever My Girl was written and directed by Bethany Ashton Wolf, based on the novel by Heidi McLaughlin. Starring Alex Roe, Jessica Rothe, Abby Ryder Fortson, Travis Tritt, Judith Hoag and John Benjamin Hickey Forever My Girl opens in theaters January 19, 2018.