‘Geostorm’ Guaranteed to be Out of Control!

What if extreme weather conditions and natural disasters were, in fact, a thing of the past, if scientists could devise a solution to the problem and world leaders could come together to literally create peace on Earth? Could it work? More to the point, could it last—could everyone involved truly resist the urge to take control for themselves?

What happens when the ultimate power falls into the wrong hands and is turned into the ultimate weapon, unleashing hell on Earth?

After an unprecedented series of natural disasters threatened the planet, the world’s leaders came together to create an intricate network of satellites to control the global climate and keep everyone safe. But now, something has gone wrong—the system built to protect the Earth is attacking it, and it’s a race against the clock to uncover the real threat before a worldwide geostorm wipes out everything…and everyone along with it.

Now, the U.S. government must turn to the man who devised an actual safety “net” surrounding the Earth to correct the problem before the swiftly mounting system failure turns even more fatal. Previously banned from having any further involvement with the program, the off-the-grid rebel returns to save the planet as well as his reputation, unconcerned about being hailed a savior…unaware that he will more likely serve as scapegoat.

Writer/producer/director Dean Devlin reveals that the idea for the story originated when his daughter, then six, asked him to explain climate change.

In the simplest way, she asked me, ‘Why can’t we just build a machine that fixes it?’ That sparked all these ideas in my mind about what would happen if we did build just such a machine. And what if something went horribly wrong? That became the ‘what if’ story—what if we wait too long to deal with extreme climate change? What if we don’t? What if we could create this amazing machine to control the weather around the entire planet? And what would we do if it went rogue?”

As the story unfolds in the film, two years have passed since the complex web of interconnected satellites—dubbed Dutch Boy—went online. The years have been tranquil ones, until now. Unexplained malfunctions in the highly sophisticated system are now causing, rather than preventing, deadly weather patterns never before seen by mankind: ice and snow in the deserts of Afghanistan, smoldering under the streets of Hong Kong, and cyclones in India, to name a few.

Dutch Boy is out of control, wreaking havoc across the globe.

Dean has a mindset that comes from working on big epics like Independence Day, so when he put his mind to the subject of global warming, he came up with a timely twist on the genre classic by setting it against the backdrop of a political thriller and filling it with unnatural natural disasters,” notes producer David Ellison. “In other words, within our story, the science is sound—it’s the people controlling it who are the problem.”

Gerard Butler stars as Jake Lawson, the scientist who, along with his brother, Max, played by Jim Sturgess, is tasked with solving the satellite program’s malfunction. Abbie Cornish stars as Secret Service agent Sarah Wilson; Alexandra Maria Lara as Ute Fassbinder, the ISS astronaut who runs the space station; Daniel Wu as Cheng Long, the Hong Kong-based supervisor for the satellite program; Eueniio Derbez as space station crew member Al Hernandez; with Andy Garcia as U.S. President Andrew Palma; and Ed Harris as Secretary of State Leonard Dekkom.

This edge-of-your-seat, heart-pounding ride is a ticking-clock mystery filled with conspiracy and wrapped in pure escapist fare of epic proportions. This film has it all: from blistering underground infernos to desert-freezing ice storms and everything in between. Geostorm opens in theaters October 20th.