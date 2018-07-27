Gerard Butler stars in Killer Hunter this October

Deep under the Arctic Ocean, American submarine Captain Joe Glass (Gerard Butler, Olympus Has Fallen, 300) is on the hunt for a U.S. sub in distress when he discovers a secret Russian coup is in the offing, threatening to dismantle the world order. With crew and country on the line, Captain Glass must now assemble an elite group of Navy SEALs to rescue the kidnapped Russian president and sneak through enemy waters to stop WWIII.

Starring Gerard Butler, Gary Oldman, Common, Linda Cardellini, and Toby Stephens, Killer Hunter will be in theaters by Summit Premiere on October 26th, 2018.