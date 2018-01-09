The Grim Reaper is Coming! “Butcher the Bakers” Arriving this January

Recently fired, a grim reaper terrorizes a small town, killing and collecting souls for a purpose only he knows. Sam and Martin, slackers who work at the local bakery, are hired by a mysterious stranger to stop him from killing again. Ryan Matthew Ziegler, Sean Walsh, Mike Behrens and Lisa Wojcik star.

Executive produced by Volumes of Blood’s P.J Starks, Butcher the Bakers is a fantastically splatastic new indie jaunt that gives both the lungs and funnybone a workout!

Writer/director Tyler Amm’s frighteningly funny Butcher the Bakers arrives on VOD January 16 from genre specialists Dark Cuts.