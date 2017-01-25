Guess Who Else May Pop Up in Season 3 of ‘Better Call Saul’

Things seem to very much be coming together in Better Call Saul. Not too long ago, AMC teased the return of Breaking Bad villain Gus Fring with a fake Pollos Hermanos ad, which featured Fring peddling tacos in his highly successful chain restaurant — a chain that doubles as a front for his drug business.

Finally, after years of waiting, we were going to see Saul Goodman’s story begin to overlap with the events in Breaking Bad. It was something that’s been teased since before the actual production of Season 1, but the writers were careful to make sure that Better Call Saul stood up on its own merits, rather than the merits of its predecessor.

But, now it sounds like we may get more than Gus in this upcoming season. While on The Ellen Show, Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul, who played Jesse Pinkman in the hit series, seemed to hint at Jesse’s potential appearance in the new season of Better Call Saul when asked if we’ll be seeing him.

“God, I hope so…Maybe I already shot it. We just — or they just — wrapped the [latest] season.”

Uh-oh. Sounds like Paul may have accidentally let the cat out of the bag by saying “we.” Of course, it could have been an innocent slip of the tongue, but I think it’s even more possible that there was a legit Freudian slip that took place there. As of right now, we don’t really know how long Saul knew Gus before connecting the drug lord to Walter White and Jesse, so it may not make sense for Jesse to show up right away, but perhaps a quick cameo at the tail end is all we’ll need bring things together.

After all, this is a show that’s likely to work as both a sequel to Breaking Bad and a prequel. They’ll have to tackle those moments where Saul Goodman goes into hiding sooner or later.

Better Call Saul returns to AMC on April 10, 2017!