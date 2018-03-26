Hadouken-ing Its Way Into Your Home: ‘Street Fighter’ Gets Live-Action Television Series

There are few fighting game series as beloved as Street Fighter. Now, according to Deadline Hollywood, the story of the World Warriors is coming to the small screen. Based on a live-action web series called Street Fighter: Assassin’s Fist, the new TV series will focus on four of the games’ most popular fighters: Ryu, Ken, Guile, and Chun-Li.

Overall, the series will use the storyline from Street Fighter 2: The World Warriors as its leaping-off point. M. Bison, the charismatic and crazy leader of the Shadaloo crime syndicate, hosts a tournament to find the world’s strongest fighters. The four heroes, each with their own agendas, will meet as they make their way through the tournament and join forces to bring M. Bison down.

Mark Gordon, the president of Entertainment One (the production company behind the new series), is optimistic about the show’s future.

Street Fighter is a global tour de force franchise, having garnered immense worldwide commercial success and built a vast devoted fanbase that has only grown through its 30 year legacy. … A particular strength of Street Fighter is the wide range of ethnically diverse characters and powerful women featured in the game. It will allow us to build an inclusive and engaging TV universe.”

Given that Hollywood is frequently criticized for its whitewashing of different ethnicities in its productions, the idea of an ethnically diverse cast for Street Fighter is a breath of fresh air.

The game’s developer, Capcom, is fully on-board with the team, and though we don’t have a release date just yet, there’s reason to be optimistic that this take on Street Fighter will outshine all previous efforts.