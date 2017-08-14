Hats that Channel Your Bad Ass Spirit

From dad hats, and wide brim’s to beanies, bucket’s and beret’s, Dolls Kill has an online boutique offering an eclectic selection of hats that’s sure to excite any rebellious sprit and attitude. Edgy designs mixed with a bit of punk rock, glam, goth and festival fashion check out some of our favorites below that’ll elevate all your outfits no matter where you’re headed. Shop Dolls Kill.

Amber Paisley Alley Wide Brim Hat

Perfect for spending your last days of summer on the beach, the Amber Paisley hat not only looks incredibly dainty with natural straw hues, and a fun red paisley bandana wrapped around the crown. It’s wide brim silhouette will keep you extra shady when you need a break from the sun.

x-Girl Logo Knit Beanie

Just cause it’s cold doesn’t mean you can’t look hot. This super dope and highly cozy beanie not only comes equipped with a thick grey rib-knit lining and fold-over cuff, the embroidered pink X-Girl patch across the front will keep you looking badass on your board while hitting the slopes.

CRSHR Skull Hat

An edgy twist on our favorite dad hat, it’s an ideal go-to that features an adjustable strap back to ensure and a stylish, curved brim and skull embroidery across the front that shows off your effortlessly cool look.

Kangol Mix Tape Reversible Bucket Hat

Who doesn’t love a good 90’s throwback song?! And, in this fully reversible bucket hat you can choose when you want to rock all your favorite artists from the era. Sport the Kangol cassette embroidery during the day and change it up to the delightful custom 90’s-inspired print during the night.

Sugar Sun’s Out Visor

Bring a dose of fresh sunshine to all the clubs and festivals this season. Look fresh dancing the night away in this playful pink visor that’s a must for any wild child that’s a creature of the night. If pink isn’t your color, try the blue and black on for size.

Shop Dolls Kill.