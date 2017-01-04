‘Hidden Figures’ Releases New Character Posters

20th Century Fox has released three New Character Posters for Hidden Figures to celebrate the film’s wide release this Friday! These 1960’s inspired character posters feature Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monáe starring as Katherine G. Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson-brilliant African-American women working at NASA, who served as the brains behind one of the greatest operations in history: the launch of astronaut John Glenn into orbit. Check out the posters below!

See Hidden Figures in theaters everywhere this Friday.