Nothing is ever as it seems.

Uncover the truth and continue the story – think deadly and make the world your weapon as Agent 47, in the latest Hitman 2 game

This stealth video game developed by IO Interactive and published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment is available now for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. It is the seventh entry in the Hitman video game series and is the sequel to the 2016 game Hitman.