The stars of Step Brothers are reunited – this time playing the world’s greatest detective and his loyal sidekick & biographer – as Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly star as HOLMES & WATSON. Together they join forces to solve a murder at Buckingham Palace. They soon realize that they only have 5,760 minutes to solve the case, or the Queen will be next.

Get it now on Digital – On Blu-ray and DVD April 9th