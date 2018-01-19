Horror Fantasy “Flay” Out On Digital This March

“An inventive, well-mounted and visually stunning exercise in paranormal fear” – A World of Dreams

After the death of her mother, an estranged daughter struggles to save her brother, and those around her from a malevolent faceless spirit.

The film features Violett Beane (The Flash) and Phantasm star A. Michael Baldwin. Elle LaMont (Alita: Battle Angel, Machete Kills), Dalton Gray (Lazer Team, Dumber and Dumber To), Johnny Walter, Aaron Spivey-Sorrells, Peggy Schott, Kaylee King and Noe de la Garza also star.

Flay hails from a filmmaker who cut his teeth working VFX work on some of Robert Rodriguez’s best known films, including Grindhouse and Sin City.

This long-awaited horror fantasy Flay, from director Eric Pham, will be released March 6th via Distribber.