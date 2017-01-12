How ‘Rogue One’s Jyn Erso Got Her Name

Without a doubt, Star Wars characters have some pretty memorable names. Obi-Wan Kenobi. Han Solo. Anakin Skywalker. Admiral Ackbar. The list goes on and on. Often times, it sounds as though the names are chosen via some weird game of phonetic mix and match. If you’ve ever done one of those Facebook quizzes that mix and match your first and last name to make a Star Wars one, you know what I mean.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story was no exception. All you need to do is take a look at the two leads of the film to realize this trend is alive and well in this universe. Jyn Erso and Cassian Andor. Pretty out there names, right? Well, it turns out, there was some rhyme and reason behind at least one of the names.

Speaking with Yahoo! Movies, Industrial Light & Magic chief creative officer John Knoll gave us a bit of insight into Jyn’s unique name.

“I wanted a really strong, smart, and active female character as the lead of this movie. I have three daughters, and they were all growing up, and they were all young when I was working on the prequels. I felt like Star Wars could really use another good strong smart and decisive female character. My youngest daughter is Jane, and my wife is Jen, so [Jyn] is sort of mashup of them. And growing up my aunt was Aunt Ginny, [short] for Virginia, so there’s a little bit of that, too. It’s a mix up of a lot of my favorite women in my life.”

It’s interesting at how consistently-named everyone in Knoll’s life was, but either way, the outcome seemed to be a great one, as Jyn Erso indeed turned out to be quite the strong, decisive female character that this franchise was lacking.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is in theaters now!