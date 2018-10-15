IMAX Presents: First Man

The lunar sequences in Damien Chazelle’s latest film were filmed with IMAX cameras. The IMAX release of First Man will be digitally re-mastered into the image and sound quality of The IMAX Experience.

On the heels of their six-time Academy Award-winning smash, La La Land, Oscar®-winning director Damien Chazelle and star Ryan Gosling reteam for Universal Pictures’ First Man, the riveting story of NASA’s mission to land a man on the moon, focusing on Neil Armstrong and the years 1961-1969. A visceral, first-person account, based on the book by James R. Hansen, the movie will explore the sacrifices and the cost—on Armstrong and on the nation—of one of the most dangerous missions in history.

First Man is playing in theaters now.