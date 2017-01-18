‘Inferno’ Series Recap – Catch Up Before the Blu-ray Release

Catch Up on Angels and Demons and The Da Vinci Code before you see Inferno on Blu-ray.

Inferno finds the famous symbologist (again played by Tom Hanks) on a trail of clues tied to the great Dante himself. When Langdon wakes up in an Italian hospital with amnesia, he teams up with Sienna Brooks (Felicity Jones), a doctor he hopes will help him recover his memories. Together, they race across Europe and against the clock to stop a madman from unleashing a global virus that would wipe out half of the world’s population.

Special Features

A Look At Langdon

The Billionaire Villain: Bertrand Zobrist

This Is Sienna Brooks

Inferno Around the World

Visions of Hell

Ron Howard: A Director’s Journal

Extended Opening- Langdon’s Visions of Hell Extended & Deleted Scenes

Langdon And Sienna Flee The Hospital Extended & Deleted Scenes

Extended & Deleted Scenes Zobrist’s Full Length Overpopulation Speech

Chase Through Boboli Gardens Extended & Deleted Scenes

Sims Races to Florence Extended & Deleted Scenes

Extended Ending – Life Pulls Us Apart Again Extended & Deleted Scenes

Extended & Deleted Scenes No Police

Exlusive Bonus Disc Features

The Overpopulation Debate

Through Hell and Back: Dante’s Enduring Influence

Inferno on Blu-ray, Digital HD and DVD is set for January 24th