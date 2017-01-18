Movies & TV

‘Inferno’ Series Recap – Catch Up Before the Blu-ray Release

Catch Up on Angels and Demons and The Da Vinci Code before you see Inferno on Blu-ray.

Inferno finds the famous symbologist (again played by Tom Hanks) on a trail of clues tied to the great Dante himself. When Langdon wakes up in an Italian hospital with amnesia, he teams up with Sienna Brooks (Felicity Jones), a doctor he hopes will help him recover his memories. Together, they race across Europe and against the clock to stop a madman from unleashing a global virus that would wipe out half of the world’s population.

Special Features

  • A Look At Langdon
  • The Billionaire Villain: Bertrand Zobrist
  • This Is Sienna Brooks
  • Inferno Around the World
  • Visions of Hell
  • Ron Howard: A Director’s Journal
  • Extended Opening- Langdon’s Visions of Hell Extended & Deleted Scenes
  • Langdon And Sienna Flee The Hospital Extended & Deleted Scenes
  • Extended & Deleted Scenes Zobrist’s Full Length Overpopulation Speech
  • Chase Through Boboli Gardens Extended & Deleted Scenes
  • Sims Races to Florence Extended & Deleted Scenes
  • Extended Ending – Life Pulls Us Apart Again Extended & Deleted Scenes
  • Extended & Deleted Scenes No Police

Exlusive Bonus Disc Features

  • The Overpopulation Debate
  • Through Hell and Back: Dante’s Enduring Influence

Inferno on Blu-ray, Digital HD and DVD is set for January 24th

