‘Inferno’ Series Recap – Catch Up Before the Blu-ray Release

Catch Up on Angels and Demons and The Da Vinci Code before you see Inferno on Blu-ray.
Inferno finds the famous symbologist (again played by Tom Hanks) on a trail of clues tied to the great Dante himself. When Langdon wakes up in an Italian hospital with amnesia, he teams up with Sienna Brooks (Felicity Jones), a doctor he hopes will help him recover his memories. Together, they race across Europe and against the clock to stop a madman from unleashing a global virus that would wipe out half of the world’s population.
Special Features
- A Look At Langdon
- The Billionaire Villain: Bertrand Zobrist
- This Is Sienna Brooks
- Inferno Around the World
- Visions of Hell
- Ron Howard: A Director’s Journal
- Extended Opening- Langdon’s Visions of Hell Extended & Deleted Scenes
- Langdon And Sienna Flee The Hospital Extended & Deleted Scenes
- Extended & Deleted Scenes Zobrist’s Full Length Overpopulation Speech
- Chase Through Boboli Gardens Extended & Deleted Scenes
- Sims Races to Florence Extended & Deleted Scenes
- Extended Ending – Life Pulls Us Apart Again Extended & Deleted Scenes
- Extended & Deleted Scenes No Police
Exlusive Bonus Disc Features
- The Overpopulation Debate
- Through Hell and Back: Dante’s Enduring Influence
Inferno on Blu-ray, Digital HD and DVD is set for January 24th