‘Inheritance’ Unlocks Dark Family Secrets this June

“Savage uses the dark essences of an even more gloomy past to highlight this modern-day ghost story.” – Dread Central

Ryan Bowman has just inherited a $2.5 million beach house on the central California coast from his biological father, a man he’s never known and thought long dead. Arriving in the charming town with his pregnant fiancée, Ryan’s curiosity about his father soon leads him into an introspective investigation. As a looming family presence tightens its grip on him, Ryan pushes away his adoptive family and expectant fiancé. When he finally discovers the horrifying truth about his birth parents, he might be too late to stop himself from repeating a similar pattern…

Tyler Savage’s Inheritance debuts on Digital HD June 15th, the Dances with Films Festival favorite twists the question of Nature vs. Nurture. Available on iTunes and Amazon Instant Video.