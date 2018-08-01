‘It Lives Inside’ Unleashes a Book of Evil this August!

This August, stay out of the shadows!

From High Octane Pictures, the studio that brought you Jurassic Games and Clowntergiest, comes It Lives Inside, premiering on digital this summer.

A chronic sleepwalker reads from a mysterious book that foretells his impending demonic possession. He then struggles to hold his family together as the ancient evil threatens to consume everything he holds dear.

Rett Terrell (The Jurassic Games) and Alissa Rose Ford (Army of Frankensteins) star in a Jeff Hall film, released August 7 on VOD and September 4 on DVD.