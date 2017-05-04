It’s Morphin’ Time – Power Rangers Arrives on Home Video this June

As part of the 24-year-old global phenomenon and based on the five Rangers from the original TV series, “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers,” the reimagined movie features a modern generation of Rangers including Dacre Montgomery, Naomi Scott, RJ Cyler, Ludi Lin and Becky G.

The epic adventure, Saban’s Power Rangers follows five ordinary high school kids who must become something extraordinary when they learn that their small town of Angel Grove – and the world – is on the verge of being obliterated by an alien threat. Chosen by destiny, the unlikely group of teenage heroes are the only ones who can save the planet, but first, they have to band together in order to harness their super powers and become Power Rangers.

The Saban’s Power Rangers 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and Digital HD releases feature never-before-heard audio commentary with director Dean Israelite and writer John Gatins, as well as a nine-part documentary featuring commentary from the actors and filmmakers including Power Rangers Creator, Haim Saban which looks behind the scenes of the film at the casting, training, special effects, and creation of Saban’s Power Rangers, with deleted/alternate/extended scenes and outtakes.

4K/Blu-ray/ Digital HD Special Features

Audio Commentary with Director Dean Israelite and Writer John Gatins

“The Power of the Present” Documentary

– “Rangers Then to Now”

– “Building the Team”

– “Beyond the Rangers”

– “Suiting Up”

– “Rangers, Welcome to Training”

– “Rangers in the Wild”

– “It’s Morphin Time”

– “Power Ballad: Music and Sound”

– “This is Your Destiny”

Outtakes

Theatrical Trailer with Audio Commentary by Director Dean Israelite

DVD Special Features

Audio Commentary with Director Dean Israelite and Writer John Gatins

Deleted/Alternate/Extended Scenes

Outtakes

em>The Saban’s Power Rangers arrives on Digital HD June 13th and 4K Ultra HDTM Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack, and DVD on June 27th from Lionsgate