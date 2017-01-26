Jack Reacher: Never Go Back – Arriving on DVD and Blu-ray Combo Pack

“Tom Cruise is better than ever” (Pete Hammond, Deadline) in the “breathlessly exhilarating”(Simon Thompson, Forbes) action-thriller Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, which hits the road on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray Combo Pack, DVD and On Demand January 31st from Paramount Home Media Distribution. Hailed as “a fun action-packed ride” (Peter Travers, Rolling Stone), the action-packed thriller is now available on Digital HD.

Jack Reacher (Tom Cruise) returns to enforce his bold brand of justice in the action-packed sequel based on author Lee Child’s best-selling series. When Army Major Susan Turner (Cobie Smulders) is framed for treason, Reacher discovers she’s the target of a massive government conspiracy. With help from Turner and a mysterious new ally, Reacher risks everything to take down a powerful organization that will stop at nothing to protect its secrets.