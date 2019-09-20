Jexi “Kale Salad” TV Spot starring Adam Devine, Rose Byrne

From the writers of The Hangover and the writing/directing team behind Bad Moms comes the new comedy JEXI.

Phil (Adam DeVine) has a major dependency issue – he’s addicted to his phone. He has no friends, he has a job writing pop culture “Top 10” lists, and his love life is non-existent. But his Facebook status is about to change. When he is forced to upgrade his phone, the latest model comes with an unexpected feature…Jexi (Rose Byrne) – an A.I. life coach, virtual assistant and cheerleader. With her help, Phil begins to get a real life. But as he becomes less dependent on his phone, Jexi’s artificial intelligence morphs into a tech nightmare determined to keep Phil all to herself, even if it means ruining his chances of finding success.