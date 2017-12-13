Joel David Moore To Direct The Horror-Thriller “Hide And Seek” Remake

Moore, who most recently directed the dramedy Youth in Oregon starring Frank Langella, Billy Crudup and Christina Applegate, will write an adapted feature English-language screenplay for Hide and Seek in addition to directing the film. The original Korean version was written and directed by Huh Jung and was produced by Studio Dreamcapture. It was released to wide critical and commercial success by financier/distributor Next Entertainment World (a.k.a. NEW) in 2013 and grossed over US $35M with 5.6 million admissions in Korea.

Hide and Seek is a social horror-thriller that builds upon themes related to the widening gap between the upper 1% and the lower class. As population in urban areas balloon and real estate prices skyrocket, lower-income segments of society are finding themselves continually getting pushed out. This film explores the question of “what if” when those left marginalized decide to take matters, and homes, into their own hands.

Eerily, the subject matter is based on a phenomenon that actually happens. In the film, a man searching for his long-lost brother stumbles upon a secret world of squatters living in the homes of unsuspecting tenants – a revelation that becomes all the more menacing when his home becomes the next target.

“Hide and Seek is a sharp, sophisticated thriller that created a lasting imprint on me,” said Joel David Moore. “I wanted to explore what could happen if we retold this story to an American audience, using the tools from the original story. We found a rich and complex world, relevant to our current race, class and power struggles we’re seeing here in America. I’m excited to partner with CJ Entertainment, perfect partners on this journey.”

Tae-sung Jeong, CEO of CJ Entertainment, said: “It’s clear that audiences today crave, and will enthusiastically turn out for a well-made and well-told horror story, which makes Hide and Seek an ideal production for us to embark on at this time. The concept has already proved itself as a terrifying crowd pleaser, and when Joel David Moore shared his unique remake vision with us, we didn’t want to waste any time green lighting the project. We’re excited to bring this new, elevated, version of ‘Hide and Seek’ to life with Joel, and with a global audience in mind.”

The upcoming release date is unknown.