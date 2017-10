Warner Bros. has once again released 5 new character posters for their Justice League movie that opens November 17th.

The Justice League team includes Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Ezra Miller as the Flash, Jason Momoa as Aquaman and Raymond Fisher as Cyborg. But where is Superman? A new trailer is releasing this Sunday – maybe there will be a glimpse of the Man of Steel then.