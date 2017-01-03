Kickstarter ‘Blood on the Mountain’

Our nation’s appetite for cheap energy and steel has placed enormous burdens upon the land and people of Appalachia, turning a once pristine wilderness into a poisoned wasteland while sentencing those who live there to a life of toil in the depths of the coal mines.

Because of the tremendous wealth of natural resources that lay beneath the mountains, the lines between business and government have always been blurred, and at times, non-existent.

As we continue into a new era for this nation, Appalachia offers a powerful example of what can happen when corporations gain too much control within our political system, and even our culture.

Blood On The Mountain was made to expose their tactics and show the consequences.

Los Angeles Times had this to say about the film:

“Blood on the Mountain is practically a textbook about how ravenous corporations and feckless government can strip-mine the souls of workers, and replace them with a political narrative about their problems that keeps reality forever hidden behind a fine, dusty fog.”

Movements begin with the telling of untold stories. Help is needed to take THIS story to the people who need it most….Blood on the Mountain Film Outreach Campaign