A struggling actor stumbles into a Los Angeles tech startup that shrouds a dark secret.

A great thriller taps into the anxieties of its time. This one happened to be shot during the 2016 presidential election. Our movie follows an idealistic group of young people as they are betrayed by their own startup. They become divided. Uncertain. Disillusioned…

…in Silicon Beach, LA’s more sinister Silicon Valley.

Silicon Beach Kickstarter Project