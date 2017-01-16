Join the Chase! This first official trailer for LEGO CITY Undercover introduces Chase McCain, a police officer who goes undercover and dons multiple disguises to hunt down the notorious – and recently escaped – criminal, Rex Fury, to put an end to his city-wide crime wave.

This open-world LEGO adventure allows fans and newcomers to explore the sprawling metropolis that is LEGO CITY, with more than 20 unique districts to investigate, filled with car thieves to bust, vehicles to navigate, mischievous aliens to capture, hilarious movie references to discover, lost pigs to rescue and of course, hundreds of collectibles. Bringing together witty, original storytelling with signature LEGO humor, this open-world LEGO adventure creates a fun-filled experience for players of all ages.

Coming soon to PS4, Xbox One, PC and NS