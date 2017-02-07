‘LEGO Ninjago Movie’ Trailer Tease: Are You Ready To Risk Your Life For Ninjago?

If you thought that The LEGO Batman Movie was the only LEGO-based movie we’d be getting this year, you’d be wrong. Following the success of The LEGO Movie back in 2014, Warner Animation Group went back into their (bat)caves to develop not one, but two movies for 2017.

The result was the upcoming LEGO Batman Movie, which is where one hundred percent of their advertising dollars have gone up ‘til this point, and the second, was the LEGO Ninjago Movie. Given that Batman was in the first LEGO movie, and that he has name recognition, it made sense for them to release his movie next. Now with the LEGO Movie brand firmly established (and oh-so-critically acclaimed), this paves the way for them to expand this world even further.

So when can we expect our first footage of The LEGO Ninjago Movie? Right now!

Have a look at the trailer tease below:

As shown in the clip, we’ll be getting a full trailer tomorrow, right in advance of LEGO Batman Movie’s release in theaters, which is the perfect way to advertise this. No doubt you can expect the full trailer to play at the front end of every copy of LEGO Batman this weekend.

The synopsis for The LEGO Ninjago Movie is as follows:

“In this big-screen NINJAGO adventure, the battle for NINJAGO City calls to action young Master Builder Lloyd, aka the Green Ninja, along with his friends, who are all secret ninja warriors. Led by Master Wu, as wise-cracking as he is wise, they must defeat evil warlord Garmadon, The Worst Guy Ever, who also happens to be Lloyd’s dad. Pitting mech against mech and father against son, the epic showdown will test this fierce but undisciplined team of modern-day ninjas who must learn to check their egos and pull together to unleash their inner power of Spinjitzu.”

The LEGO Ninjago Movie hits theaters on September 22, 2017!