Mark Wahlberg Averts Terrorist Attacks of Catastrophic Proportions without Superpowers in ‘Mile 22’

Set in the volatile arenas of intelligence and global politics, director Peter Bergushers in a new wave of modern combat cinema in Mile 22, which follows an elite paramilitary team who embark on an urgent mission to transport a foreign intelligence asset from an American Embassy in Southeast Asia to an airfield for extraction — a distance of 22 miles. This asset possesses highly classified information, which could avert terrorist attacks of catastrophic proportions, and this team must race against time and through a gauntlet in enemy territory, as the city’s military, police, and street gangs close in, determined to reclaim the asset.

While the Ground Branch team risks life and limb in Southeast Asia, they are aided from thousands of miles away by a tactical command group known as Overwatch, led by a man known only as Bishop. Overwatch is a high-tech team who wield keystrokes, hacking skills, and intercepted information as easily as any physical weapon. They offer real-time communication with and monitoring of the GroundBranch agents involved in the operation, as well as troubleshooting and navigation to help keep them alive, in motion and on mission, as the action unfolds and the city quickly becomes a battleground.

The events of the film are very much a reflection of the chaotic and volatile new political reality we find ourselves in, both at home and abroad, complete with myriad threats to our democracy that exist on any given day. In assessing and responding to these threats, the first option is diplomacy. The second option is military. When those options fail, Overwatch is the third option. Covert intelligence informs and launches an Overwatch operation, and once it is launched, the team members resign and are no longer acting as U.S. citizens. They are not bound by established rules of engagement; their mission is everything, and its successful outcome is their only objective, regardless of the losses sustained. America is safe because of these special ops soldiers, who sacrifice their personal lives and relationships in allegiance to the mission of protecting us from attacks. These nameless men and women are a real-life team of Avengers, relying on instinct, bravery, and combat skill instead of superpowers.

Starring Mark Wahlberg, Lauren Cohan, Iko Uwais, Ronda Rousey and John Malkovich, Mile 22 opens August 17th.