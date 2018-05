As Scott Lang balances being both a Super Hero and a father, Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym present an urgent new mission that finds the Ant-Man fighting alongside The Wasp to uncover secrets from their past.

Paul Rudd stars as Ant-Man along with Evangeline Lilly, Hannah John-Kamen, Michelle Pfeiffer, Michael Peña and Michael Douglas. Ant-Man and the Wasp opens July 6th.