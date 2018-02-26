Is Marvel’s MCU Becoming Sci-Fi’s ‘The Love Boat’?

Marvel’s cinematic universe is built upon decades and decades of superhero comics, some dating back to the 1940s. These characters and their stories are the very definition of nostalgia, reminding us of simpler times when heroes and villains were essentially black and white.

To reinforce this nostalgic atmosphere, Marvel has regularly cast aging actors, known for classic sci-fi roles of the 70s and 80s, in various supporting roles. It’s fun to see who pops up, like Sylvester Stallone’s Starhawk character in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 or Robert Redford as the bad guy in Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

From a certain point of view, the MCU is starting to look like the sci-fi equivalent to TV’s The Love Boat (1977-1987).

If you’re of a certain age, you watched the hell out of this show — you had to, there were only three channels on television! Essentially, each week a half dozen or more (mostly-out-of-work or up-and-coming) actors guest-starred to snag an easy paycheck and hit the craft services buffet. The list of performers included Erik Estrada, Adam West, Bill Bixby but also Tom Hanks, Vanessa Williams, Jamie Lee Curtis (the list of guests is truly amazing, see: Wikipedia). Nearly every working actor that could crawl, limp, or wheelchair their way around Hollywood during that era turned up on The Love Boat!

Marvel are no fools, they know their fans love to see old-school heroes in new costumes. In addition to Redford and Stallone, the MCU has also cast such elder statesmen as: William Hurt, Michael Douglas, Jeff Bridges, Anthony Hopkins, Michelle Pfieffer, Stellan Skarsgard, James Spader, and Kurt Russell — that’s a mighty big step up from Vincent Price and Adrienne Barbeau, right?

The race to hire every 80s sci-fi actor in their 60s continues with the exciting rumor that Mark Hamill’s maybe possibly joining James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. It’s true because Twitter says so:

I would be happy to do so, both as a good neighbor & an unemployed actor.

All the best, mh — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) February 26, 2018

Ha-ha. That’s rich. This’ll never happen. Right?

DM me for my contact info if you're serious.

(& a good neighbor)

xoxo, mh — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) February 26, 2018

The (Marvel) universe is a strange, strange place. While it’s a near-lock that Harrison Ford will never drop into an Avengers movie (he’s not real keen on sci-fi), the list of other semi-working sci-fi actors from the 70s and 80s is nearly unlimited. Personally, I’d love to get a few moments of Carl Weathers or Peter Weller in Dr. Strange 2 or Avengers 5. We all know that Wesley Snipes is available too!

Sure, this is all just silly talk, but Marvel has expertly charted a course through Hollywood by merging the old with the new for more than a decade with no end in sight… just like The Love Boat! Recall the final post-credits scene in Thor: Ragnarok, when Thor himself was picked up by the Guardians in Starlord’s Milano space ship — a ship that’s already transporting a collection of rag-tag misfits around the galaxy. Look, if you can’t see the metaphor by now there’s not much more I can do for you.

SOURCE: YouTube, Geeks, THR