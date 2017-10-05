Meet All The Suspects in ‘Murder on the Orient Express’

Everyone has something to hide. Every one of them is a suspect.

20th Century Fox has revealed new character posters for Murder on the Orient Express. Get a closer look at all of the suspects aboard!

What starts out as a lavish train ride through Europe quickly unfolds into one of the most stylish, suspenseful and thrilling mysteries ever told. From the novel by best-selling author Agatha Christie, “Murder on the Orient Express” tells the tale of thirteen strangers stranded on a train, where everyone’s a suspect and clues are everywhere. One man must race against time to solve the puzzle before the murderer strikes again.

Kenneth Branagh directs and leads an all-star cast including Penélope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Judi Dench, Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer, Daisy Ridley and Josh Gad. In theaters November 10th.