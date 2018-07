In a visceral modern thriller from the director of Lone Survivor, Mark Wahlberg stars as James Silva, an operative of the CIA’s most highly-prized and least understood unit. Aided by a top-secret tactical command team, Silva must retrieve and transport an asset who holds life-threatening information to Mile 22 for extraction before the enemy closes in.

Starring Mark Wahlberg, Lauren Cohan, Iko Uwais, Ronda Rousey and John Malkovich. In theaters August 17th.