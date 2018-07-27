Mischa Barton Stars in new Horrror Movie – The Basement

Don’t be ‘Split’ on your decision to see The Basement this September!

Craig is abducted and wakes up in a basement. His captor, Bill, is a twisted serial killer who wishes to reenact his own capture, with Craig playing the part of Bill and Bill playing everyone else. As Bill tortures Craig, he cycles through a number of personas, all while Craig tries desperately to find a way into Bill’s pathology in order to save himself.

Mischa Barton (“The OC”, The Sixth Sense) stars in this unique new horror film from Brian M.Conley and Nathan Ives.

Featuring “stellar lead performances” (Dread Central) from the cast – which also includes Jackson Davis, Cayleb Long, Tracie Thoms, Bailey Anne Borders and Sarah Nicklin – The Basement is ripe for exploring this fall.

The Basement gets a 10-market theatrical and digital release on September 15th from Uncork’d Entertainment.