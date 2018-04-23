Movies Opening the Week of April 27th

Avengers: Infinity War

Iron Man, Thor, the Hulk and the rest of the Avengers unite to battle their most powerful enemy yet — the evil Thanos. On a mission to collect all six Infinity Stones, Thanos plans to use the artifacts to inflict his twisted will on reality. The fate of the planet and existence itself has never been more uncertain as everything the Avengers have fought for has led up to this moment.







Kings

The life of a foster family in South Central Los Angeles, a few weeks before the city erupts in violence following the verdict of the Rodney King trial.







Let the Sunshine In

Isabelle is a divorced Parisian painter searching for another shot at love, but refusing to settle for the parade of all-too-flawed men who drift in and out of her life. There’s a caddish banker who, like many of her lovers, happens to be married; a handsome actor who’s working through his own hang-ups; and a sensitive fellow artist who’s skittish about commitment. What reads like a standard romantic comedy premise is transformed, in the hands of master filmmaker Denis, into something altogether deeper, more poignant, and perceptive about the profound mysteries of love.







Disobedience

Photographer Ronit Krushka returns to the community that shunned her decades earlier for her childhood attraction to a female friend. Their reunion soon reignites their passion as they explore the boundaries of faith and sexuality.





