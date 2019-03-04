Movies

Movies Opening the Week of March 8th

Julie Burke
Mon, Mar 4

Captain Marvel

Carol Danvers becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races.

Opens Friday, March 8th

Gloria Bell

A free-spirited divorcee spends her nights on the dance floor, joyfully letting loose at clubs around Los Angeles. She soon finds herself thrust into an unexpected new romance, filled with the joys of budding love and the complications of dating.

Opens Friday, March 8th

The Kid

In 1879 Rio and his teenage sister go on the run across the American Southwest to escape from their violent uncle. Along the way, Rio encounters the infamous outlaw Billy the Kid and the legendary lawman Pat Garrett. He soon finds himself caught in the crossfire as Billy and Garrett square off in a deadly game of cat and mouse.

Opens Friday, March 8th

