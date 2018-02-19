Movies Opening in Theaters The Week of February 23rd

Game Night

Max and Annie’s weekly game night gets kicked up a notch when Max’s brother Brooks arranges a murder mystery party — complete with fake thugs and federal agents. So when Brooks gets kidnapped, it’s all supposed to be part of the game. As the competitors set out to solve the case, they start to learn that neither the game nor Brooks are what they seem to be. The friends soon find themselves in over their heads as each twist leads to another unexpected turn over the course of one chaotic night.







Annihilation

A group of soldiers enters an environmental disaster zone and only one soldier comes back out alive, though he is grievously injured. In an attempt to save his life, his wife Lena, a biologist, volunteers for another expedition into the zone to figure out what happened to him.







Survivors Guide to Prison

Today, you’re more likely to go to prison in the United States than anywhere else in the world. So in the unfortunate case it should happen to you – this is the Survivors Guide to Prison.

READ: David Arquette Takes on American Justice with “Survivor’s Guide to Prison”