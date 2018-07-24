Movies Opening this Week – July 27th

Mission: Impossible – Fallout

Ethan Hunt and the IMF team join forces with CIA assassin August Walker to prevent a disaster of epic proportions. Arms dealer John Lark and a group of terrorists known as the Apostles plan to use three plutonium cores for a simultaneous nuclear attack on the Vatican, Jerusalem and Mecca, Saudi Arabia. When the weapons go missing, Ethan and his crew find themselves in a desperate race against time to prevent them from falling into the wrong hands.







Teen Titans Go! To the Movies

A villain’s maniacal plan for world domination sidetracks five teenage superheroes who dream of Hollywood stardom.







Puzzle (limited)

A woman who has a talent for assembling jigsaw puzzles sneaks away from her suburban town and goes to New York City, where she partners with a man for a puzzle tournament in Atlantic City. As she experiences independence for the first time, she begins to view her value and the pieces of her own life in a whole new light.







Hot Summer Nights (limited)

An awkward teenager gets in over his head dealing drugs while falling for his business partner’s enigmatic sister during one scorching summer in Cape Cod, Mass.







Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood (limited)

The deliciously scandalous story of Scotty Bowers, a former Marine who lands in Hollywood after World War II and becomes a legendary escort and sexual procurer to closeted gay celebrities.