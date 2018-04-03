Movies Opening the Week of April 6th

Blockers

Julie, Kayla and Sam are three high school seniors who make a pact to lose their virginity on prom night. Lisa, Mitchell and Hunter are three overprotective parents who flip out when they find out about their daughters’ plans. They soon join forces for a wild and chaotic quest to stop the girls from sealing the deal — no matter what the cost.







A Quiet Place

If they hear you, they hunt you…A family is forced to live in silence while hiding from creatures that hunt by sound.







The Miracle Season

Caroline “Line” Found is the star player and captain of the volleyball team at West High School in Iowa City, Iowa. Her tragic death in an accident inspires Caroline’s coach and teammates to band together to try and win the state championship.







Chappaquiddick

On July 18, 1969, Sen. Ted Kennedy drives his car off of a bridge on Massachusetts’ Chappaquiddick Island. The accident results in the death of passenger Mary Jo Kopechne, a 28-year-old campaign strategist who worked for Kennedy. The ongoing investigation into the mysterious and scandalous events forever alters his political legacy — and ultimately changes the course of presidential history.





