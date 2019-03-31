Navid Negahban: Everyone’s Favorite Villain

Navid Negahban is adding another treasured character to his belt. You can catch critically acclaimed actor as the “Sultan” in the live-action retelling of Disney’s classic 1992 animated Aladdin. The remake, also starring Will Smith, Naomi Scott, and Mena Massoud, is set for a May 24 release this spring.

Though quite popular as the “Shadow King” or “man of a thousand faces” in the FX/Marvel series Legion, Navid is still most widely regarded for his SAG-nominated performance as al-Qaeda leader Abu Nazir in Homeland.

On performing as this complicated villain, Navid says, “It is like reading a foreign book with ten different dictionaries… When I am playing a villain, I’m not really ‘playing a villain’ because a villain never looks at himself as a villain. He is being judged by the audience whether he is a villain or a hero. So you just need to be very nonjudgmental when you play those types of characters. They are fascinating. That torture and torment and dark side inside us is all just point-of-view. That’s what makes it dark or light.”

Navid has performed in a multitude of recent projects, including the hit American Assassin alongside Michael Keaton and the Netflix film Sand Castle with Henry Cavill. Navid also starred in the independent production Baba Joon, which won five Ophir Awards, the Israeli equivalent of the Oscar. He was a standout alongside Bradley Cooper in Clint Eastwood’s Oscar-nominated American Sniper as an Iraqi local helping snipers locate their targets.

Born in Mashhad, Iran, Navid had an affection for acting already at age eight, when his portrayal of an old man drew laughter and applause from a large audience at an elementary school play. His passions led him to Germany where he spent eight years sharpening his theatrical skills prior to arriving in the U.S. Among Navid’s many fans are Israeli president Shimon Peres and the United States’ own Barack Obama.