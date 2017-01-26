Netflix Announces New Series – ’13 Reasons Why’

Why would a dead girl lie?

Based on the best-selling books by Jay Asher, the Netflix Original Series 13 Reasons Why follows Clay Jensen (Dylan Minnette) as he returns home from school to find a mysterious box with his name on it lying on his porch. Inside he discovers cassette tapes recorded by Hannah Baker—his classmate and crush—who tragically committed suicide two weeks earlier. On tape, Hannah explains that there are thirteen reasons why she decided to end her life. Will Clay be one of them? 13 Reasons Why comes from executive producers Tom McCarthy, Brian Yorkey, Selena Gomez, Joy Gorman and Kristel Laiblin.

Series 13 Reasons Why premieres March 31st