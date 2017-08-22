Netflix Fall Films 2017

Get out the popcorn!

LITTLE EVIL

A man named Gary (Adam Scott) who marries the woman of his dreams in Samantha (Evangeline Lily) but finds out her 6-year-old son just might be the Antichrist. Directed by Eli Craig.

Release Date: September 1st

Starring: Adam Scott, Evangeline Lilly, Chris D’Elia, Donald Faison

OUR SOULS AT NIGHT

Based on the novel written by Kent Haruf and adapted for the screen by Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber (The Fault in Our Stars), Our Souls at Night is set in Colorado and begins when Addie Moore (Jane Fonda) pays an unexpected visit to a neighbor, Louis Waters (Robert Redford). She seeks to establish a connection, and make the most of the rest of the time they have. Directed by Ritesh Batra.

Release Date: September 29th (also in select theaters in NY & LA)

Starring: Robert Redford, Jane Fonda, Bruce Dern, Judy Greer, Matthias Schoenaerts, Iain Armitage

1922

1922 is based on Stephen King’s 131-page story telling of a man’s confession of his wife’s murder. The tale is told from from the perspective of Wilfred James, the story’s unreliable narrator who admits to killing his wife, Arlette, with his son in Nebraska. But after he buries her body, he finds himself terrorized by rats and, as his life begins to unravel, becomes convinced his wife is haunting him. Directed by Zak Hilditch.

Release Date: October 20th

Starring:Thomas Jane, Molly Parker

THE POLKA KING

The Polka King centers on local Pennsylvania polka legend Jan Lewan (Jack Black) who develops a plan to get rich that shocks his fans and lands him in jail. Directed by Maya Forbes.

Release Date: October 6th

Starring: Jack Black, Jenny Slate, Jason Schwartzman, Jacki Weaver, J.B. Smoove, Vanessa Bayer

THE MEYEROWITZ STORIES (NEW AND SELECTED)

From writer/director Noah Baumbach, The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) is the emotional, and comic intergenerational tale of adult siblings (Adam Sandler, Ben Stiller, and Elizabeth Marvel) contending with the long shadow their strong-willed father (Dustin Hoffman) has cast over their lives. With an original screenplay by Baumbach, the film also stars Emma Thompson, Grace Van Patten, Adam Driver, Candice Bergen, Judd Hirsch, and Rebecca Miller. The film was produced by Scott Rudin, Baumbach, Lila Yacoub, and Eli Bush. Directed by Noah Baumbach.

Release Date: October 13th (and in select theaters in NY & LA)

Starring: Adam Sandler, Ben Stiller, Dustin Hoffman, Emma Thompson, Elizabeth Marvel, Grace Van Patten, Co-Starring Judd Hirsch, Rebecca Miller, Adam Driver, Matthew Shear, Candice Bergen

GERALD’S GAME

Based on the novel by Stephen King. While trying to spice up her marriage in a remote lake house, a woman must suddenly fight to survive when she is left handcuffed to a bed. Directed by Mike Flanagan.

Release Date: Fall 2017

Starring: Bruce Greenwood, Carla Gugino

WHEELMAN

Frank Grillo (Kingdom, Captain America: Civil War) stars as the wheelman, a getaway driver thrust into a high stakes race-to-survive after a bank robbery goes terribly wrong. With a car full of money and his family on the line, the clock is ticking to figure out who double-crossed him and the only person he can trust… his fourteen-year-old daughter. All reasons to think fast and drive faster.

Wheelman was written and directed by Jeremy Rush. Frank Grillo, Joe Carnahan (The Grey, The A-Team), and The Solution Group’s Myles Nestel (The November Man, Machete) serve as producers. J. Todd Harris, Chady Mattar, and Scott Silver serve as executive producers.

Release Date: October 20th

Starring: Frank Grillo

MUDBOUND

Set in the rural American South during World War II, Dee Rees’ Mudbound is an epic story of two families pitted against one another by a ruthless social hierarchy, yet bound together by the shared farmland of the Mississippi Delta. Mudbound follows the McAllan family, newly transplanted from the quiet civility of Memphis and unprepared for the harsh demands of farming. Despite the grandiose dreams of Henry (Jason Clarke), his wife Laura (Carey Mulligan) struggles to keep the faith in her husband’s losing venture. Meanwhile, Hap and Florence Jackson (Rob Morgan, Mary J. Blige) – sharecroppers who have worked the land for generations – struggle bravely to build a small dream of their own despite the rigidly enforced social barriers they face. The war upends both families’ plans as their returning loved ones, Jamie McAllan (Garrett Hedlund) and Ronsel Jackson (Jason Mitchell), forge a fast but uneasy friendship that challenges the brutal realities of the Jim Crow South in which they live. Directed by Dee Rees.

Release Date: November 17th (and in select theaters in NY & LA)

Starring: Carey Mulligan, Garrett Hedlund, Jason Mitchell, Mary J. Blige, Jonathan Banks, Jason Clarke, Rob Morgan