Netflix January Release Dates

What to Watch: 30 Days of Night is based on the comic book miniseries. The film is directed by David Slade and stars Josh Hartnett and Melissa George. The title was originally pitched as a comic, then as a film, but it was rejected. Years later, Steve Niles showed IDW Publishing the idea and it gained instant popularity. Set in an Alaskan town that is plunged into darkness for a month, the inhabitants are attacked by a bloodthirsty gang of vampires. What’s not to like?

Other standouts include Breakfast at Tiffany’s, Dallas Buyers Club and The Truman Show

January 1

10,000 B.C.

30 Days of Night

Age Of Shadows

AlphaGo

America’s Sweethearts

Apollo 13

Batman

Batman & Robin

Batman Begins

Batman Forever

Batman Returns

Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Bring It On

Bring It On Again

Bring It On: All or Nothing

Bring It On: Fight to the Finish

Bring It On: In It to Win It

Caddyshack

Chef & My Fridge: 2017

Defiance

Definitely, Maybe

Eastsiders: Season 3

Furry Vengeance

Glacé: Season 1– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Justin Bieber: Never Say Never

King Kong

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

License to Wed

Like Water for Chocolate

Love Actually

Lovesick: Season 3– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Maddman: The Steve Madden Story

Marie Antoinette

Martin Luther: The Idea that Changed the World

Midnight in Paris

Monsters vs. Aliens

National Treasure

Sharknado 5: Global Swarming

Stardust

Strictly Ballroom

The Dukes of Hazzard

The Exorcism of Emily Rose

The First Time

The Godfather

The Godfather: Part II

The Godfather: Part III

The Italian Job

The Lovely Bones

The Shawshank Redemption

The Truman Show

The Vault

Training Day

Treasures From The Wreck Of The Unbelievable

Troy

Wedding Crashers

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

January 2

Mustang Island

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Rent

January 5

Before I Wake– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

DEVILMAN crybaby: Season 1– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Rotten– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

January 6

Episodes: Season 1-5

January 8

The Conjuring

January 10

47 Meters Down

Alejandro Riaño Especial de stand up– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

In The Deep

January 12

Colony: Season 2

Disjointed: Part 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Somebody Feed Phil– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Man Who Would Be Polka King

The Polka King– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Tom Segura: Disgraceful– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

January 14

Wild Hogs

January 15

2018 Olympic Winter Games Preview: Meet Team USA & Go for the Gold

Rehenes

Unrest

January 16

Dallas Buyers Club

Katt Williams: Great America– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Rita: Season 4

January 17

Arango y Sanint: Ríase El Show– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Friday Night Tykes: Season 4

January 18

Bad Day for the Cut

Tiempos de guerra: Season 1– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

January 19

Drug Lords: Season 1– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Grace and Frankie: Season 4– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Open House– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 1– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

January 23

Todd Glass: Act Happy– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

January 24

Ricardo Quevedo: Hay gente así– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

January 25

Acts of Vengeance

January 26

A Futile and Stupid Gesture– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dirty Money– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down!– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Llama Llama: Season 1– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

One Day at a Time: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sebastián Marcelo Wainraich– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Season 6– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mau Nieto: Viviendo sobrio… desde el bar– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

January 28

El Ministerio del Tiempo: Seasons 1-2

El Ministerio del Tiempo: Season 3– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

January 29

The Force

January 30

Babylon Berlin: Season 1 & 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Death Race: Beyond Anarchy

Retribution: Season 1– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

January 31

Disney·Pixar Cars 3