Netflix January Release Dates

What to Watch: 30 Days of Night is based on the comic book miniseries. The film is directed by David Slade and stars Josh Hartnett and Melissa George. The title was originally pitched as a comic, then as a film, but it was rejected. Years later, Steve Niles showed IDW Publishing the idea and it gained instant popularity. Set in an Alaskan town that is plunged into darkness for a month, the inhabitants are attacked by a bloodthirsty gang of vampires. What’s not to like?
Other standouts include Breakfast at Tiffany’s, Dallas Buyers Club and The Truman Show
January 1
10,000 B.C.
30 Days of Night
Age Of Shadows
AlphaGo
America’s Sweethearts
Apollo 13
Batman
Batman & Robin
Batman Begins
Batman Forever
Batman Returns
Breakfast at Tiffany’s
Bring It On
Bring It On Again
Bring It On: All or Nothing
Bring It On: Fight to the Finish
Bring It On: In It to Win It
Caddyshack
Chef & My Fridge: 2017
Defiance
Definitely, Maybe
Eastsiders: Season 3
Furry Vengeance
Glacé: Season 1– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
Justin Bieber: Never Say Never
King Kong
Lethal Weapon
Lethal Weapon 2
Lethal Weapon 3
Lethal Weapon 4
License to Wed
Like Water for Chocolate
Love Actually
Lovesick: Season 3– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Maddman: The Steve Madden Story
Marie Antoinette
Martin Luther: The Idea that Changed the World
Midnight in Paris
Monsters vs. Aliens
National Treasure
Sharknado 5: Global Swarming
Stardust
Strictly Ballroom
The Dukes of Hazzard
The Exorcism of Emily Rose
The First Time
The Godfather
The Godfather: Part II
The Godfather: Part III
The Italian Job
The Lovely Bones
The Shawshank Redemption
The Truman Show
The Vault
Training Day
Treasures From The Wreck Of The Unbelievable
Troy
Wedding Crashers
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
January 2
Mustang Island
Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Rent
January 5
Before I Wake– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
DEVILMAN crybaby: Season 1– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Rotten– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
January 6
Episodes: Season 1-5
January 8
The Conjuring
January 10
47 Meters Down
Alejandro Riaño Especial de stand up– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
In The Deep
January 12
Colony: Season 2
Disjointed: Part 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Somebody Feed Phil– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Man Who Would Be Polka King
The Polka King– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Tom Segura: Disgraceful– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
January 14
Wild Hogs
January 15
2018 Olympic Winter Games Preview: Meet Team USA & Go for the Gold
Rehenes
Unrest
January 16
Dallas Buyers Club
Katt Williams: Great America– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Rita: Season 4
January 17
Arango y Sanint: Ríase El Show– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Friday Night Tykes: Season 4
January 18
Bad Day for the Cut
Tiempos de guerra: Season 1– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
January 19
Drug Lords: Season 1– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Grace and Frankie: Season 4– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Open House– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 1– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
January 23
Todd Glass: Act Happy– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
January 24
Ricardo Quevedo: Hay gente así– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
January 25
Acts of Vengeance
January 26
A Futile and Stupid Gesture– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dirty Money– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down!– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Llama Llama: Season 1– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
One Day at a Time: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sebastián Marcelo Wainraich– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Season 6– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Mau Nieto: Viviendo sobrio… desde el bar– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
January 28
El Ministerio del Tiempo: Seasons 1-2
El Ministerio del Tiempo: Season 3– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
January 29
The Force
January 30
Babylon Berlin: Season 1 & 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Death Race: Beyond Anarchy
Retribution: Season 1– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
January 31
Disney·Pixar Cars 3