Trollhunters is an epic saga from master storyteller Guillermo del Toro featuring a group of friends who discover a fantastical new world wrapped beneath their home town and who will face a battle between good and bad trolls.

If you’re gonna go around picking up ancient, sacred amulets…you better be prepared to inherit the mantel of the Trollhunter, tasked with protecting the trolls’ secret underground world.

All episodes of Trollhunters premieres December 23rd.