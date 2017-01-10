New ’Beauty and the Beast’ Poster & TV Spot: Emma Watson Can Actually Sing!

New year’s has come and gone, and with that, we are yet another step closer to the impending release of Beauty and the Beast, the live-action Disney remake of the animated classic that was nominated for Best Picture back in the early ‘90s. As has been revealed by the teasers/trailers thus far, this flick looks to be a pretty faithful retelling of the original — songs and all.

It would be easy to be a bit pessimistic about the whole thing — after all, what’s the point in remaking a movie if all you’re going to do is rehash what was done 25 years previous? Well, we only need to look to the amazing Cinderella remake from a couple years back to realize that even if they plan on sticking awkwardly close to the original, there is still plenty of room to make just enough differences to make a film its own deal entirely. We’re hoping the same can be said of Beauty and the Beast, and everything we’ve seen thus far seems to indicate just that.

Now, they’ve released a spankin’ new poster and TV spot, and with it, given us continued confidence in the direction of the film.

Take a look below!

As you probably noticed in the clip above, we also got to hear Emma Watson singing as Belle, which has always been one of the big question marks going into the flick: can she sing? We’re fairly confident she’s got the chops to make this a worthwhile experience.

Beauty and the Beast hits theaters on March 17, 2017